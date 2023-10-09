There were some changes this week in the Harris Ratings Top 25.

The Abilene High Eagles moved up a spot to tenth in Class 5A Division I.

Wylie disappeared from the Top 25 in Class 5A Division II.

Brownwood mirrored Abilene High with one step up to tenth in Class 4A Division I.

The Big Country is still represented by two teams in Class 3A, but both are in Class 3A Division I this week. The undefeated Clyde Bulldogs come from out of no where at jump to 16th. Jim Ned falls down to 24th after opening district with a win. They play this week.

Class 2A is still the most crowded in the Big Country. Hawley continues to lead the way in Class 2A Division I in tenth. Stamford stays put in the thirteenth spot. DeLeon is the newcomer this week at number twenty. Coleman falls to 23rd after losing to Tolar. In Class 2A Division II, Albany is still the top-ranked team in the state. Roscoe moves up to 14th this week.

HARRIS RATINGS TOP 25

Class 5A Div. I

9)Abilene High

Class 4A Div. I

10)Brownwood

Class 3A Div. I

16)Clyde

24)Jim Ned

Class 2A Div. I

10)Hawley

13)Stamford

20)DeLeon

23)Coleman

Class 2A Div. II

1)Albany

14)Roscoe