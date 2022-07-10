Preseason for high school football is less than a month away, and heading into the new season there are a bunch of Big Country football teams looking to make a name for themselves.

The Clyde Bulldogs are one of those teams. Even though Clyde went 1-9 last year, their young core of talented players gained some much needed experience, which is creating a great deal of optimism as the team continues to grow.

Head Coach Danny Dudgeon is heading into his second season leading the Bulldogs, and he says he is pleased with the progress his players have made in such a short period of time this offseason.

“We worked a whole lot of toughness, and I know that’s easy to say, but we’ve also worked a whole lot of them just understanding us and getting to know us. Kids are going to do things for people that they trust, and they’re going to do things for people that they love. We’ve just spent a lot of time on building that trust, and obviously trying to get them bigger, faster, and stronger. You can see our kids look very different than they did in the calendar year, and that’s encouraging for us, and a sign that we’ve done our job. Now it’s just a matter of progressing them to where they trust us when it’s time to put the lights on and put the helmet back on,” said Clyde Bulldogs Head Football Coach Danny Dudgeon.

The Clyde Bulldogs open up the season on the road against the Cisco Loboes. Kickoff is set for 7:00pm on Friday, August 26th.