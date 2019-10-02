Clyde gaining more confidence as season goes on

The Clyde Bulldogs started the 2019 season with a 7 to 6 loss to De Leon, they struggled and only managed one offensive score.

Since that time, the Bulldogs are 4-0 and they are winning their games by an average score of 48 to 4.

Things are looking up for the Bulldogs, and the coach and players say it has a lot to do with the seniors on the team.

Jax Roam said, “We have 18 seniors, a lot of leadership, a lot of skill. We have that football saviness, and we go out there playing every single team like they are nothing. We hold our heads up high, chips on our shoulders, going out there knocking some heads.”

Bo Baker said, “I think we are finally getting in our groove. We are finding our bonding and really trusting each other. Everything is working well.”

Scott Campbell said, “We know we have a long way to go, but we are very pleased with the progress we’ve made in our entire program. It’s a tribute to these 18 seniors that we have. They are doing a really good job of leading this bunch.”>>

The Bulldogs play their final non-district game on Friday night. They host Stamford at 7:30.