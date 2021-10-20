Clyde head coach Danny Dudgeon earns first career win

Last Friday, the Clyde Bulldogs captured their first win of the season over San Angelo TLCA, 61-22.

Not only was that win the Bulldogs first win of the season, but it was also the first career win for Head Coach Danny Dudgeon.

While it is still an uphill battle for Clyde to make the District 3-3A Playoffs, that much needed win gets them back into the hunt.

“Ya know it’s huge, proud of our kids proud of how we played. We’ve worked really hard and been close in several games it just is, we haven’t quite been able to get over the hump. I was really excited for our kids more than anything, that we’re able to get that done and put ourselves in a position to be playing for a playoff spot this Friday more than likely,” said Head Coach Danny Dudgeon.

Seth Lee said, “It’s tremendous and you know you hear a lot of people talking about how important momentum is in football. It’s really impossible to understate that,” said Seth Lee.

“I think more than anything, it’s glad to say we finally got that monkey off our back and go to the next thing. Then also just to see the progression of our kids from where we started to where we are now. We’re a totally different football team and that’s credited to them and the hard work they’ve put in in this process as we’ve gone through this football season,” said Dudgeon.

The Clyde Bulldogs will be looking for their second win of the season this Friday, against the Early Longhorns.