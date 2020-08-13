Clyde is looking for more in 2020

A year ago the Clyde Bulldogs finished 7-4 overall with a trip to the playoffs. This season, they look to make a deeper postseason run. With an impressive defensive performance last year, the Bulldogs look to fix patches in their offense headed into the fall.

Clyde senior Canaan Charleston said, “We’re trying to focus more on our line and pushing it up front, trying to pound the rock. We can throw it through the air too. I think we got a lot of good players at each position and as an offense, we’ll just have to progress as the season goes on and I think by the end of the season, we’ll be a really good offense once we get that going.”

Clyde Head Coach Scott Campbell said, “Dylan Neuman, our quarterback, I think he’s started 18 games before for us over the last couple of years. He’s got a lot of confidence in what we’re doing. He’s got a great connection and chemistry with our offensive coordinator coach Riley and they’re really on the same page of what we expect from him, so we look for great things and leadership out of him.”

Clyde returns six offensive starters and has plenty of players with experience to help lead the newcomers. The Bulldog senior class is ready for the opportunity to set an example.

Clyde senior Stedham Buchanan, “We’re estatic to lead. All these other years we’ve been shadowed by bigger upper classmen and we’ve just been itching to get the opportunity to really lead underclassmen and we love all of them. They put in as much hard work as we do and we’re just ready to get out there on the field.”

Campbell said, “At outside receiver we have experience there as well. Jacob Roberts and Sesario Thompson are guys that have played for us out there in the past and we feel confident that they can get out there and get the job done. Up front on offense we rely on our four senior offensive linemen that have been in the trenches before and they understand what it takes to win on a Friday night.”

Clyde starts its season on the road against Cisco Friday, August 28th.