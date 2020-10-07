Clyde is ready for district play

The Clyde Bulldogs had a rough start to the 2020 season.

Head coach Scott Campbell’s team is just 1-4, so far, this season with loses to Cisco, Idalou, Ballinger, and Sweetwater.

Those teams are 13-5, and all of those teams are ranked in the Harris Ratings Top 25.

That’s all in the past, and it’s time for district play.

Campbell said, “We’ve been on the road a lot, played on the road four of those five games so I feel like we’ve been in a bunch of different environments that will help prepare us for district play and we’re excited in the challenge we have this week starting off with Breckenridge. Defensively, we’ve been able to play with a bunch of different guys and we faced some heavy pass team and some heavy run teams so we’ve seen some different schemes that I think will help us. Offensively, we’ve seen some different looks defensely that I think will help us. We’ve got seven or eight sophomores and freshman we’ve been counting on and they’ve gained some experience.The first five have done just what they needed to do, prepared us for this first one.”

The Breckenridge Buckaroos are next for Clyde.

They meet at Bulldog Stadium Friday night at 7:30pm.