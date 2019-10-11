Clyde looks to keep level head in district play

District 3-3A division one is a beast of the district. It might be the deepest in the state.

Undefeated Eastland is ranked 9th. Undefeated Wall is ranked 11th. 1-loss Clyde is ranked 12th. And unbeaten Jim Ned is 15th. Don’t forget about Early and Breckenridge.

The Clyde players and coach say you are going to have to be ready to go every week.

Head Coach Scott Campbell said, “We feel like every district game is going to be very competitive, very close games, so we’re preparing for that. Every day that we work, we are preparing for that opponent but also talk about the big picture in mind to be able to play a bunch of close games.”

Bo Baker said, “It’s a tough district for sure, probably one of the toughest around here with a lot of good teams in it but it doesn’t really worry us, we’re going to play the same way we’ve been playing no matter what.”

Jax Roam said, “We come out here to play, we’re the underdogs and people underestimate us but we’re out here to play and get that gold ball.”

Clyde travels to Wall tomorrow. The game kicks off at 7:30.