CLYDE, Texas (BCH Sports) – In his Senior season with the Bulldogs, Blake Carr passed for 2,635 yards, 1,743 rush yards, 56 combined touchdowns, and helped Clyde earn an 11-2 record.

With these on-field achievements, our Big Country Homepage Sports Player of the Year received another honor. Carr became recognized as the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Class 3A Player of the Year.

The dual-threat quarterback committed to Division II Pittsburgh State in Pittsburgh, Kansas for the next college football season.