Clyde selects Cooper’s Dudgeon to be next head coach and athletic director

The Clyde Bulldogs search of a new head coach didn’t last very long, and they didn’t have to go very far to find their guy.

Pending school board approval, the Bulldogs are hiring Cooper offensive coordinator Danny Dudgeon as head football coach and athletic director.

This is Dudgeon’s first head coaching job, but he appears more than qualified for the job.

His offenses at Cooper averaged 43 points a game in the last two seasons.

Dudgeon takes over a Clyde program that’s been to the playoffs in seven of the last eight seasons, but they are just 14-18 in the last three seasons.

Coach Dudgeon told BCH Sports, “I am excited about the opportunity in Clyde. We were really impressed with the community and schools and can’t wait to get started.”

He takes over for Scott Campbell, who was asked to resign back in February.

Clyde superintendent Kenny Berry is planning a school board meeting for Monday, March 29 for final approval of the Dudgeon hire.