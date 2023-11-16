CLYDE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Clyde Bulldogs survived a real test in the first round of the Class 3A Division I playoffs.

They were pushed to the limit by Peaster, last week.

Head coach Danny Dudgeon’s team trailed at halftime after committing four turnovers.

They were much better in the second half and advanced with a 41-34 victory.

You would think the coaches were the ones that lit a fire under the players, but that was not the case.

The seniors were the leaders at the halftime break.

Blake Carr said, “Being down at halftime of the first playoff game, you would think it would be pretty tough, but we went in at halftime pretty calm. Me and the other captains talked to them before the coaches had a chance to. We told them that we’ve got to take care of ourselves. We are giving them all of their points right now. We had four turnovers, and they had 28 points. We just knew we had to calm down and let them have it in the second half.”

Danny Dudgeon said,”I was really proud of our seniors at halftime. A lot of people asked me what was said, and it was our seniors. They came in and said, ‘This is not who we are. We are going to play better ball,’ and they responded well. They did a good job of responding to adversity and handling themselves through that adversity.”

The second round of the playoffs is here for the Bulldogs.

Clyde takes on Shallowater on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Shotwell Stadium.