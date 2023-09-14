CLYDE, Texas (BCH Sports) – When the season kicked off this year, the Clyde Bulldogs were eager to see what Blake Carr, the promising quarterback, could bring to the team after missing all of most last season with an injury.

Quarterback Blake Carr said, “You know it’s been a lot of fun, it’s obviously not always fun when you get hurt but I think it really kind of humbled me. It made me realize that you can’t take everything for granted.”

His recovery, nothing short of miraculous. A testament to his unwavering work ethic and support of his family, friends and coaches.

“It’s very relaxing, refreshing,” said Josh Hutton. “He takes away a lot of the pressure from offense and he’s such a big run threat it opens everything for all the other positions.”

In the Bulldogs 69-57 win against Merkel, Carr ran for 305-yards and added 185 yards passing with a total of seven touchdowns.

“305 is a lot of yards, but I couldn’t have done it without the offensive of line,” said Carr.

Carr added, “And then Josh Hutton having a big game like he did I think he ran for like another 140-yards, and so it really takes a lot of pressure off me and allows me to kind of relax in there and have a big game like I did.”

Carr’s connection with his teammates is stronger than ever, and that has a lot to do with their 3-0 undefeated record so far.

Carr said, “I think if we keep playing like we can then there’s not a lot of teams that can beat us. I think we just got to keep attacking each day like we are and then every Friday night play like we know we can. I think that’ll play a lot of dividence in the end.”

“Try to keep our heads high and don’t get to full of ourselves. Just keep working and preparing for every game like it’s our last,” said Hutton.

it’s been road games for the Bulldogs in the last two weeks, but Clyde returns home Friday for homecoming to face Ballinger.