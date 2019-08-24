Coach Fullen discusses upcoming season

The Abilene High Eagles are entering a new era and they’re picked to return to the playoffs for just the third time in the last six years. Mike Fullen is the new leader for the Warbirds, but he is very familiar with the way things have been done at Abilene High. Fullen is entering his third decade with the team and was the defensive coordinator. The Eagles are loaded with players that have experience, but none that have been to the playoffs as a member of varsity. Eric Abbe is back to be the quarterback again in 2019. Abbe won the job in 2018, but was injured in the first quarter of the first game. The Eagles say they’re ready to go. Dusty Baker talked to coach Fullen.

“I’m here at the Abilene High Head Coach’s office, which was formerly Del Van Cox’s office and now it is new Head Coach Mike Fullen’s. Coach, you have had a summer here. You were kind of thrown into the fire a little bit but now you have your first opening game coming up next week against Amarillo Tascosa. How ready are you for this opener?”

Mike Fullen said, “Oh we are ready, we’ve had a good offseason, a good summer, we got to put spring ball in. The kids did really well, I saw a lot of improvement, and we’ve actually seen a lot of retention from the spring coming into two-a-days and Fall camp. “

Baker said, “What are your expectations for this upcoming season?”

Fullen said, “Just improve weekly, stack practices together. We don’t want to peak early but we want to get better every week and that’s the goal, to get better every practice, every rep, and every week. These first games are like a sparring in a boxing match and then you get into district and the real battle begins and you want to work out the kinks, make personnel changes if you need to, and keep getting better so you’re prepared when district rolls around.”

Baker said, "Head Coach Mike Fullen of the Abilene High Eagles here at Abilene High. They kick off the season on Friday, August 30th against Amarillo Tascosa at Shotwell Stadium."

Here’s a look at the picks for district 3-6A. Trinity, San Angelo Central and Haltom are one, two and three. The Eagles take the final playoff berth in 4th place. Richland, Weatherford, and l.D. Bell are the last three teams.