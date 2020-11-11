Coach Roan doesn’t expect to see rust on his team after Covid-19 shutdown

The Cooper Cougars and the Abilene High Eagles are getting ready to return to work after not playing a game last week.

The Cougars were off last week because of Covid-19 cases inside the program.

The Cougars were on a roll with a four-game winning streak, and they won their previous three games by an average of 48 points.

A sudden stop in the action can slow some teams down, but head coach Aaron Roan doesn’t see that happening to his guys.

Roan said, “I don’t anticipate slowing down. It is what it is. We’ve got to be able to control what we can control. It’s something that’s been very repetitive this time, for sure, the last several months. You control what you can control in any situation you are in. This is what it is for right now. I expect our kids to bounce back from not being able to not play last week and be able to get after it and be energized and get ready to play.”

Cooper is back on the road for their game on Friday night.

They are headed to Fort Worth for their game with Saginaw.

For those wondering, Rough Riders is the Saginaw mascot.