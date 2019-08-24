Coach Roan talks about expectations for season

The Cooper Cougars are coming off their 12th straight playoff season and they have been to the postseason in 24 of the last 27 seasons. They are picked to go back in the Head Coach Aaron Roan’s second season as the Head Coach. The Cougars 15 starters for the 2019 season including their quarterback, top running back, and top receiver from last year. ladanian Diaz and Aenea Favors are expected to anchor the defense. Cooper is picked to finish the year in second place, but they have another idea. Cooper scrimmaged San Angelo today and Max Preston talked to Coach Roan afterward.

I’m here at Shotwell Stadium at the heels of a scrimmage that we just saw between the San Angelo Central Bobcats and the Abilene Cooper Cougars. I’m here with head coach, Aaron Roan. Coach, after the scrimmage, you faced a 6A team in San Angelo Central, how do you feel about your team’s performance today?

Aaron Roan said, “I feel like we can get a lot better, we got to. Central’s a good test for us, good competition, but we’ve done some good things and we’re going to be able to watch some good film and learn and get ready to move forward into next week.”

You have a lot of returners on both offense and defense, what can you say, how have they done so far returning to this squad?

Aaron Roan said, “Well they understand what the game is like at this level. I’d like to see some more consistency with those guys. The control part is a little bit different, but I think overall through the spring and the fall we’ve seen some good leadership with them and that’s what we’re looking to continue to build on.”

That’s coach Roan they’ll kickoff next week against Keller on a Friday night.