Coach Sandifer discusses clean slate

When the Wylie Bulldogs made the move to Class 5A, many thought it would just be business as usual.

After the struggling out of the gate, Head Coach Hugh Sandifer and his Bulldogs are coming off the school’s first winless season since 1982.

The Bulldogs return just a pair of starters on both sides of the ball, but a lot of players got playing time in 2018.

The Wylie Bulldogs enter their second year in Class 5A, Coach Hugh Sandifer.

Head Coach Hugh Sandifer said, “Well, I think we learned a lot. We learned our intensity level has got to be at a high level every single snap. We’ve got to be tougher, especially at the point of attack on both sides of the ball. I think our kids have had a good offseason, spring, summer, and are accepting that challenge moving forward.”

During the 2018 season, Sandifer said he learned quite about himself as a coach during the tough times.

Sandifer said, “I learned we better tackle better, we better block better. Things are a little faster and we knew that, our kids gave great effort last year. We were a little out-gunned at times at some positions. We set goals as far as being a playoff football team, that’s what we want to be again, we want to get that streak started again. We had 24 in a row and then we missed it last year. We want to start that streak again, start back with year one.That’s what these kids want to do, they want to play in the postseason, and they know we’re going to have to win enough games in district to get to that point.”

The Wylie Bulldogs look to get that streak back on par here as they start the new season. They kickoff on the road against Georgetown on August 30th.

In District 3-5A Division II, Lubbock Cooper is picked to win the district, Rider is second, Canyon Randall is picked third, and Wichita Falls takes 4th place.

Wylie is picked 5th and out of the playoffs, followed by Plainview in 6th place.