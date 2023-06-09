ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) kicks off it’s 24th All-Star festival.

This year the Blue football team is led by Snyder’s very own head coach Wes Wood.

Coach Wood and the team got right to work as they prepare for their match up against the Red team.

With this role, Wood says he feels blessed to be apart of making a difference in so many talented athletes lives.

Wes Wood said, “It’s just an honor, I’m blessed to be here. What’s ever has happen in my journey in my life or God to place me here, I don’t know what made me deserve this but I’m just glad to be apart. The coaches are amazing they’ve been fun to be around, the kids are awesome.”

We’re growing everyday just like they are. We tell our kids at Snyder and we tell these guys; life’s not all about football but football is all about life. So, opportunities like this they come a few far in-between and so my approach is just to be really really thankful and try to embrace the opportunity. Eat it all up and be the best version of myself that I can be for those guys,” added Wood.

Within the week the athletes not only prepared for the competition but also learned about growing their faith.

For majority of the players this will be their last time to suite up and take the field.

Head coach from Comanche, Jake Escobar, is leading the Red team.

For his players Escobar believes the opportunity these guys are given is a unique one, but most importantly for coaches and players to build relationships.

“I think coaches naturally have a way of building relationships with kids. I try to be good at that, I’m not very smart so I try to be great with building a relationship with kids and just loving them up because I had coaches that love me up and I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them. I want to make sure that I have that impact on those kids and I know our coaches do, ” said Jake Escobar.

Escobar added, “But speaking from personal I want to be better at that especially if I don’t know them, but man they’re just a blessing. We have great kids and they’re all great kids. You try and talk to them and find out little things about them and it’s amazing how much they’ll share with you once you get to know them. So, it’s been really neat and I’m blessed, I really am and it’s an awesome opportunity.”

The big game is set to take place this Saturday at Sandifer Stadium. Kick-off is at 7 p.m.