Establishing a winning culture and achieving sustained success is extremely difficult in every sports known to man.

For the Snyder Tigers football program, they have had their share of ups and downs over the past decade. Head Coach Wes Wood is the 4th different head coach Snyder has had since 2011. With Wood heading into his 4th season leading the Tigers, having the opportunity to built continuity throughout his program has the potential to have an impact for years to come.

“We will actually be going into the third year of the same offense and the same defense for the first time. So last year was the first time that we had the same offense and the same defense going into the second year, and we’re doing the same thing. So obviously continuing to grow, and our understanding of what our process is, and what do against different looks. It’s a puzzle piece out there and everybody has to do their job. So it’s kind of cool to see those kids understand why they have to do their job in this coverage, against these routes, against this concept, against this combo in order for everything to work together.,” said Snyder Head Football Coach Wes Wood.

On August 26th the Snyder Tigers will kickoff their 2022 season against the Slaton Tigers.