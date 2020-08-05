Coleman hopes experience help turn things around in 2020

The Coleman Bluecats are trying to snap a long streak of seasons with a losing record.

John Elder’s team is just 9-22 in the last three seasons, but there’s a blessing in that stat.

Youth was the watch word in those seasons.

This year, the Bluecats are experienced with 17 lettermen returning, and 15 positions are filled with returning starters.

John Elder said, “Our goal every year is to do better than the year before. Obviously, our seniors need to capitalize on that and be better than they were the year before. We’ve got more kids with experience playing varsity football, right now. Expectations are higher than they were before and win a lot of football games.”

Corbin Rosales said, “It’s great because we didn’t know if we were going to be able to do it. They were really contemplating it at the beginning of the of the coronavirus. Now that we are doing it. We are all getting hyped up and ready to go. We are waiting on pads now.”

The Bluecats are in Class 2A Division I this season and are picked to finish third in district play.