Coleman is ready for showdown with Hawley

The Coleman Bluecats are moving into the third week of playoffs after defeating Post 43-0.

Coleman is undefeated on the season and taking on the undefeated Hawley Bearcats this week.

Both teams are known for their shutouts by their defense, but Coleman believes their offense is what is going to win this game.

David Navarro said, “We’re trying to. I would say at the first of the game we’re gonna be pretty well matched up. We’re gonna be fighting. It’s gonna be a dog fight, for sure, at first. Then, I believe after we score a couple times, then run it down their throat, that we might have to shut them down and break their spirits and make sure that we come out on top.”

With the offense getting points on the board, the defense has some work to do on the other end to stop Hawley from getting in the endzone.

Ryland Gentry said, “Well, we’re gonna need our secondary to step it up this week. They’re a pass heavy team, but once again, if we get pressure on that quarterback and be more physical than they are.”

Pressure on the quarterback is what Coleman is most focused on this week.

Denver Hunter said, “They like to throw the ball, they got some tall lanky receivers that are pretty fast and can catch the ball. A good quarterback, but our D-line is pretty good put pressure on Post which put some pressure on his passing game, so if we get a lot of pressure on him, it’ll mess up his pass game and be good for us.”

This game is huge for the Bluecats because they are looking to make history.

Gentry added, “It means a lot to us. No Coleman team has ever made it to the fourth round, so if we win this week, we’ll be the first Coleman team to make it that far, so the town’s pretty excited and the whole team is excited.”

Coleman and Hawley play Friday at Wylie’s Hugh Sandifer Stadium at 6 p.m. for the Regional title and to advance to State Quarterfinals.