Coleman plans to turn things around after recent struggles

The Coleman Bluecats have had a tough stretch since 2016, their last winning season. In 2017, they went 3-8, and in 2018, they went 2-9. The players and coaches are confident that that stretch is over and can have a successful 2019 campaign.

Gage Sikes said, “Last year our problem was we had a bunch of freshmen and underclassmen who had to get pulled up and they didn’t have much experience with the varsity game, so it was like a whole new level for them, and then this year they have some experience under their belt and they played some really good teams and against Albany, we really picked up from where we were last year.”

Blake Greaves said, “We always hope to be better than we were last year. Just from the Albany scrimmage, compared to last year we started off really weak and we came out pretty flat and we finished the scrimmage stronger and that was really a big goal for us because most of the previous season, we started ok and ended worse, we’d give up after something went bad, so it was really motivating to see us pick up the pace.

John Elder said, “We’ve got a lot of guys that got a lot of varsity reps last year that kind of got thrown into that fire last year quickly, so the experience is there, but moving kids around to different positions and them getting settled in and comfortable is what’s going to be our hiccup right now. Kids moving from the O-Line to the backfield, playing from one side of the ball to the other and different spots on defense. Once they get comfortable playing a position and become stable, then we’ll be able to hit on all cylinders and put ourselves in a lot of positions to win some games.”

The Bluecats start the season on August 30th against Jim Ned in Coleman.