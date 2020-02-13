Colin Kaepernick to publish memoir about his decision to protest national anthem

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Colin Kaepernick announced Thursday he is writing a memoir to be released this year through his new company Kaepernick Publishing in partnership with Audible.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback said in a statement that his decision to first kneel during the national anthem at the start of the 2016 season was “the culmination of years of thought and experiences, of learning and unlearning.”

“I want to tell the story of my evolution, and the events that led me to protest systemic oppression, in hopes that it will inspire others to rise in action. I am excited that through this groundbreaking partnership between Kaepernick Publishing and Audible, we can elevate Black and Brown voices who can empower future generations,” he added.

The memoir is described as “part political awakening and part memoir” and Kaepernick will detail his journey.

Kaepernick has also signed a multi-million dollar deal with Audible to develop original audio projects with the goal of giving artists, authors, and other creators a platform.

Kaepernick, who is still shunned by the NFL since his protest, says he still has the desire to play in the NFL.

Latest Posts: