Colorado City searching for first victory in over a year

The Colorado City Wolves and Dan Gainey are working to improve on their winless season in 2019.

Missing the playoffs isn’t common for the Wolves.

2019 was their first season without a postseason appearance since 2013 and just the second since 2007.

Gainey says his guys just need a win this year.

Colorado City Head Coach Dan Gainey said, “I would say going out and finding a way to get a win would certainly solve a lot of our problems early on and give us a little bit of confidence, but I think there’s other ways I can get some confidence going with these young guys as well. Just improving our play all over the field.”

Colorado City senior Sam Camp said, “I feel like our defense has got a lot better. These young players are getting more experience, so they know when to fly to the ball, when to stay deep in their zone and everyone’s just getting better overall even on offense too. We know all of our plays mostly. These young players have trouble learning that, but they’re getting the hang of that now.”

The Wolves open their first stint in Class 2A Division I in Albany on Friday.