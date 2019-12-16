Colton Marshall: BCH Sports 2019 Offensive Player of the Year

We are proud to announce that Colton Marshall is our Offensive Player of the Year. Colton, nobody really ever knows, no player ever knows what he’s gonna do during the season, but did you have any idea that you were gonna have a big season, the one you did this year?

Colton Marshall said, “I mean I didn’t know that it was gonna be this big, but I mean I just showed up everyday and did the best. That’s how it was.”

So then your stats specifically, you rushed for over 3,000 yards which is incredible, over 40 touchdowns, but the stat that stuck out to me was you averaged 11 yards per carry. That’s over a first down every time you’re getting the ball. Did having those kind of stats wear you out this season. Just think about those stats and take me through it.

Marshall said, “I mean it’s pretty crazy that I averaged 11 yards per carry. It’s great when you have the o-line giving you 5 yards and me just getting the next 6 yards in. I mean it just all pays off.

Absolutely, so coach, Colton Marshall obviously had an incredible season. Just talk about what he meant to the team this year.

Head Coach Mitch Ables said, “You know, he was one of our team captains and one of our leaders and one of our guys we relied on pretty heavily. Those guys up front did their job and he did his job and it makes it a lot easier to call plays when you have that.”

Absolutely, well guys congrats on an overall historic season, you went the furthest you ever have in the playoffs and Colton congrats being offensive player of the year. Reporting at Hawley High School, on behalf of Colton Marshall and Head Coach Mitch Ables, I’m Max Preston.