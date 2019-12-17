Colton Marshall named Offensive Player of the Year

We are proud to present Colton Marshall of the Hawley Bearcats our offensive player of the year award. Marshall was a beast out of the backfield and terrorized defenses all season. He finished the year with outrageous stats going for 3502 yards, 46 touchdowns and averaged 11 yards a carry, which is insanely more than a first down every play. Marshall credits his team and his coach for a memorable year.

Colton Marshall said, “I mean I had an idea but not this big of a part. It’s a team thing and all my teammates helped me out to be successful. Just being able to read the defense, my big line being able to get me 5 yards and me adding another 6 and it’s just one of our good plans moving down the field. It was a great season for us and I’m never gonna forget it for the rest of my life because we had a brotherhood here and it was one of the great seasons we had here.”

Marshall helped lead his team to the 4th round of the playoffs, the furthest the Bearcats have been in the postseason in school history. Head coach Mitch Ables knows he’ll remember Marshall and this 2019 time for a long time.

Head Coach Mitch Ables said, “We knew he was gonna be a leader, knew he was gonna be a captain going into it, but what a year that kid had. You know, Colton Marshall will be a guy that I talk about forever. He was one of those players that made such an impact and the o-line too. I’ll always remember those guys and be able to tell a lot of people about them.”

It’s also worth noting Marshall was a semifinalist for the Mr. Texas Football award. For Big Country HomePage.com Sports, I’m Max Preston, congratulations to Colton Marshall, the 2019 BCH Sports Offensive Player of the Year.