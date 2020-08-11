Comanche brings experience and high hopes into 2020

The Comanche Indians and head coach Stephen Hermesmeyer are loaded with returners from a playoff team in 2019.

The part is easy for coach and players with that many experienced players.

Coach Hermesmeyer says his guys are focused on doing what they can do to make sure there is a season.

Hermesmeyer said, “Our goals are pretty simple. Show up with a face covering on every day. Show up with a jug of water to drink, because the hardest part is figuring out how to water our kids during two-a-days. Our number one goal is to be able to play a game. Our goal is to take care of business the next 3-4 weeks so that we’re all here to play that first game and that we can be ready to go whenever we go down to Mason to play week one.”

Comanche senior Bryce Hermesmeyer said, “District championship for sure. We’re planning on not losing any games, but the goal for now is district championship and get better.”

The Indians are picked third in their new district.

Eastland is picked to win it.

Jacksboro is picked second.