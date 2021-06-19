Comanche dives into new playbook during 7-on-7

7-on-7 football might be an abbreviated version of the game we love, but it does give teams the opportunity to prepare for the upcoming season.

Joaquin Escobar is heading into his first season as head coach at Comanche, and like most new coaches he is installing a new playbook.

Members of the team say using 7-on-7 football to dive into the playbook early is giving the players, and the coaches a chance to feel more comfortable with these changes heading into the fall.

Luke Wilson says, “We’ve just gotta trust our coaches. They’re going to put us in the right positions to make plays. I think that having a new playbook might be good, because you’re not going to expect what you always have. Run it down your throat. We’re gonna air the ball out and make some plays happen.”

Clint Davis added, “You’re beginning to pick out some leaders within the team. It’s a different kind of offense, a different atmosphere for sure. Coaches are really fired up about what’s going to happen, and with that being said you’re seeing the kids be more fired up as well. It’s good to see that happening in Comanche.”