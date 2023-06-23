COMANCHE, Texas (BCH Sports)– For the second year in a row, the Comanche Indians have got a special edition of the Dave Campbell’s Texas High School Football magazine featuring them on the front cover.

Only a select group of schools get this type of recognition and the team is extremely happy to get it for the second year in a row.

From going 1-9, to 9-1 in the regular season and all this recognition, they aren’t letting it go to their heads.

Head coach Jake Escobar said, “Man, this is awesome. I love it when we hand these out to our kids or we sell them to the community, because people love seeing this. It’s a picture of a lot of hard work gone into by our kids. I’ve always told our kids this, without great kids, our community our program doesn’t excel so it’s great for our community I’m fired up about it, I know our community’s fired up about it. I’ve gotten tons of messages already about it. Last year we were picked fifth in the magazine, now we’re picked first. So, it’s hard as a coach. I mean I sleep less now than I did the last two years. I just don’t want our kids to get complacent and think that we’re there yet cause we’re not. That’s the only thing I don’t like about it is we got picked first in our district. Cause we’re not, we’re about a middle of the road team right now and we still have a lot to prove.”

The Indians begin their first day of practice on July 31st with a twist, beginning at 12:00 a.m. for ‘Midnight Madness.’