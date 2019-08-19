Comanche needs young guys to grow up early

The Comanche Indians are riding a streak of district titles the program hasn’t seen in 43 years with three straight.

It’s going to be hard for the 2019 Indians to keep that streak alive because they enter the season with just three seniors on the team.

Head coach Stephen Hermesmeyer says it’s going to take a lot of work to get it done.

Hermesmeyer said, “We’ve got to be more committed as a football team, we’ve got to have players show up every day and be on time and work hard. That’s what we’ve done for the past seven years and that’s why we’ve been successful. We expect that same mentality. To have back-to-back senior classes that have been big and lots of good leadership, we’ve got to have our seniors step up. We have a long ways to go, we’re extremely young.”

Jeron Conine said, “I believe that we’ll have a few growing pains in the first couple of games but I think we will be like last year and be good. I think we’ll get more mature, in the classroom and then here we need everyone we can get. We just need all these kids to play hard.”

State-ranked Eastland and quarterback Behren Morton are waiting for the Indians in Week 1.

They get together in Comanche on August 30.