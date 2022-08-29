Comanche’s Miguel Martinez got the 2022 season off to a great start, and he is nominated for the Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week.

Martinez helped lead the Indians to a season opening victory over Brady. He caught five passes in the game for 127 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he came up with three tackles and picked off a pair of passes against the Bulldogs.

To vote for Martinez, click here.

The Indians star is up against nine other athletes in the state of Texas, including Tyler Johnson from San Saba. Johnson scored seven touchdowns for the Armadillos, and he only touched the ball fourteen times.