Community Pep Rally to celebrate football kickoff in Brown County

EARLY, TEXAS – August 1, 2019 – The Bruner Auto Group is excited to announce their 1st Community Pep Rally, happening August 9th at 7 PM at the Bruner Auto Group across from Heartland Mall in Early.

The Community Pep Rally event will include teams from local schools, including Early ISD, Brownwood ISD, May ISD, Zephyr ISD, Blanket ISD, Bangs ISD, Brookesmith ISD and Howard Payne University. The event will offer food and drink benefitting local teams, along with the opportunity to test drive vehicles. For each test drive, the Bruner Auto Group will donate $5 to the local teams.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the start of football season with teams from around our community,” said Greg Bruner, President of the Bruner Auto Family. Bruner continued, ”These student-athletes work hard during the summer month to get ready for the season, and this is our opportunity to support them as they head into the season.”

The event will be hosted by Dallas Huston, Voice of the Brownwood Lions and Radio Voice of Howard Payne University Sports, and inductee of multiple Sports Halls of Fame.

“We encourage fans from all of our participating schools and members of the community to come out and support our local teams as they enter the season,” said Greg Bruner.

For media inquiries, please contact Joseph Gastler at Four Columns Marketing (254-744-4697).