Competition is leading to a successful summer in Albany

The Albany Lions are state bound in 7-on-7 in Division III this year.

The program has been remarkably successful over the last 13 years with 12 district titles in that time.

This year, they are dealing with a quarterback competition heading into the new season.

That’s not all bad because it promotes competition all summer long, and now the Lions take it to College Station and the state tournament.

Anthony Cedar says, “Albany this year is going to have a new quarterback. We’ve got some talented young guys kind of battling for that position and just a lot fo very talented kids who have been undefeated at the JV level and at the junior high level and they’re chomping at the bit to get their first varsity action. So it’s very exciting to see a lot of young kids stepping into new roles.”

Cole Chapman says, “I think it’s important to get team bonding as we work. To be able to read defenses as we come out here, since 7-on-7 there’s a lot of different defenses. At first we were a little we were a little rusty, but we’re starting to catch onto it. Helping us get in shape before the football season starts.”

The Lions state tournament starts on Thursday. Their pool is a tough one with Eldorado, Gunter, and Mildred.