The Abilene High Eagles are working hard to get ready for the 2022 high school football season.

Head coach Mike Fullen’s team is into the second week of practice.

The Eagles are in the process of finding replacement’s for graduating seniors, so this is the chance for the underclassmen to shine for the coaches.

Competition exposes or reveals the character of a player, and Fullen says his guys are competing.

Fullen said, “It’s more individualized because you are trying to find your role on the team, your spot on the team, where you’re going to fit. There may be some guys that are on offense that come over and work on defense, and vice versa. I tell’em the competition and the value you bring to your position is going to help the guy you are going against be better. Everybody’s got to be extreme in what they do and extreme in the way they prepare and extreme in the way they practice.”

The Eagles are coming off a secod place finish in District 3-6A.

They are dropping down to Class 5A FOR THE 2022 and 2023 sasons.

The new district consists of Amarillo High, Amarillo Caprock, Amarillo Palo Duro, Lubbock Cooper, Lubbock Coronado, and Lubbock Monterey.