Confederate flag spotted over Bristol Motor Speedway ahead of NASCAR All-Star Race

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Cameras captured a Confederate flag flying over Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee Wednesday afternoon.

NASCAR officially banned the display of the Confederate flag at its events and properties in June.

The flag flown over Bristol Motor Speedway on Wednesday had the url of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, the same group that claimed to have paid for a similar aerial display over Talladega Superspeedway in June.

On June 21, a plane flying a Confederate flag with the words “Defund NASCAR” passed over the Alabama racetrack.

Photo: WJHL

Up to 30,000 fans were allowed to attend Wednesday night’s race, NASCAR’s largest with spectators since the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports in March. Attendance figures were not released, but it appeared at least 20,000 spectators were socially distanced throughout the grandstands — likely making it the largest sporting event in the United States since winter.

President Donald Trump has criticized NASCAR for banning the Confederate flag, blaming the decision for the sport’s “low ratings,” although TV ratings for NASCAR have been up since racing resumed.

A Confederate battle flag is pulled behind a plane over Bristol Motor Speedway before the NASCAR All-Star auto race in Bristol, Tenn, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

A plane pulls a Confederate battle flag over Bristol Motor Speedway before the NASCAR All-Star auto race in Bristol, Tenn, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

A plane pulls a Confederate battle flag over Bristol Motor Speedway before the NASCAR All-Star auto race in Bristol, Tenn, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

