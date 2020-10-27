Confidence is a byproduct of first win in 2020 for Eagles

For the first time this season, the Abilene High Eagles and the Cooper Cougars won in the same week.

The Cougars dominated Granbury, and the Eagles picked up win number one of the 2020 season.

Head coach Mike Fullen’s team battled back from a two point deficit at halftime to post an impressive 27-25 victory over Odessa Permian to improve to 1-1 in district play.

Win number one is in the books for the Eagles and coach Fullen.

Fullen said, “We just knew if we could put it all together. We had been labeled as a dangerous team because we were oozing with potential. That’s when I said potential is a sin word. It’s all about production. Those guys went out and produced and put it all together, both units and special teams. We played a complete football game. It wasn’t clean, but it was complete. Both sides were successful. It gave us confidence moving forward. It was a huge win. It sets us up good for the remainder of the district.”

Abilene High tries to get win number two of the season.

The Eagles head to Midland to take on the Lee Rebels on Friday night.

Lee is 0-1 and coming off an open date.