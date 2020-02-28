Consistency has Indians in Area round of the playoffs

The Jim Ned Indians advanced to the second round of the playoffs with a six-point victory over Dublin in the Bi-District round.

This is a team that’s used to going to the playoffs with four straight district titles.

This time around, they rolled through district undefeated, and head coach Eric Phelps has them focused on the task at hand.

Phelps said, “I think we talk about being consistent. During a basketball game there’s going to be highs and there’s going to be lows. Just being consistent with our effort, being locked in. We talked about being locked in on every possession.”

Dylan Martin said, “An undefeated district season is what every team hopes for. It was good to go undefeated this season since the past two years we lost to Merkel ruining our undefeated season. Going into the playoffs it’s just a good boost since we are on a winning streak. We just want to keep everything going and see how far we go.”

The Indians continue the playoffs on Friday against City View.

They meet in Breckenridge at 7 p.m.