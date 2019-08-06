Consistency is the goal for Brownwood in 2019

They say the largest room in the world is the room for improvement. In years one and two of a Head Coach taking over a high school football position, well, it can be extremely different. Of course, you look at year one for the Brownwood Lions and it was full of ups and downs for Sammy Burnett’s squad as they went 1-3 in district play and 4-6 overall before making it to the playoffs but a first round elimination by Kennedale ended their season. At the end of the day, the Lions are looking for any consistency they can have here in 2019.

Head Coach Sammy Burnett said, “Now having a year with our kids and understanding who we are as a coaching staff and what our expectations are and to build relationships with those kids is huge. We’re way farther advanced this year than last year and you’re not hot and cold, to where you’re consistently warm, and you’re not hot and cold to where your playing at a consistent level and you continue to step up the ladder and perform a little better every week so that when you get to the playoffs you are full force and that’s where we are at right now.”

AJ McCarty said, “Last year, he came in and he tried to bring all the tradition back and it slowly is coming back more and more and every year, even though this is only the second year, it’s still progressed a whole lot.”

Reece Rodgers said, “We’ve got to move forward and do better than what we had last year and I know that, for a fact, we can do that. We have the potential, we have the guys, and we think it can be a good season.”

As the Lions search for consistency heading into 2019, a big opening matchup to start the year will be rather difficult on their schedule: An eye-popping name in Brock on the road, a team that Brownwood opened with in 2018 and fell 41-10 to. We will see if they get a response here in 2019.