Playoffs for girls high school basketball are already in full swing.

The Lady Badgers got the playoffs off to a great start down in Winters earlier this week, beating Brady 54 -33.

On offense and defense the girls take control on the court playing fast, but sometimes this tactic can lead to turnovers in which is the case for Merkel.

Moving forward the team plans to slow the game down as they go up against Peaster next in Area.

Head coach Tracy Damiano said, “So they have been preconditioned. Transition, transition, we wanna transition but then we gotta tell them is it smart to make that decision? I think they were just a little bit antsy and kind of jittery to begin with and when we settled down it was good. We did it when we were supposed to, we did it when we weren’t supposed to and that’s just one of the things we have to talk about and look at on film and say is this a good opportunity or not? We think we’re probably gonna draw Peaster, they are pretty tough this go around. So we know their players and they’re gonna be bigger and be more physical than this and they’re gonna be quick so we’re gonna have to work on our transition defense for sure. Making sure we’re blocking out and that we’re just settling down and controlling what we can control.”

The girls travel to Breckenridge High School Thursday to take on the Peaster Lady Greyhounds in Area Round.

That game tips-off at 6 p.m.