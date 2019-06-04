Conversation with AHS head coach Mike Fullen

David Robinett talks to new Abilene High head football coach and athletic director Mike Fullen.

Mike Fullen elevated from defensive coordinator and assistant head coach to head coach and athletic director. Coach Fullen, you send that this isn’t some thing you saw coming. How does it feel, now that it’s here?

Mike Fullen said, “It’s a relief. It’s exciting and humbling to have this honor. The support I’ve gotten from the community, the team, people around town, the players. You just never know the impact you are going to have and the people that support you until something like this happens. It’s a fantastic day. I’m just super proud.”

As the head coach and the athletic director you a few more responsibilities. You are in charge of the entire program. Have you talked to people about what that’s going to be like, or do you have an idea and you are going to roll with it as it goes?

Fullen said, “I’ve talked to people, and of course, I have coach Cox to lean on and coach Warren. I am not an assume guy. I an expectations guy. I will reach and ask, ‘what are your expectations of me?’, to the other coaches as an athletic coordinator and do my very best to meet those expectations.”

On the football field, there wasn’t much change when coach Cox took over for coach Warren. Kind of the same deal? No many changes on the field?

Fullen said, “There will definitely be changes. There are always changes when you change leadership. I’ll put my stamp on the program, but I’ll take bits and pieces here and there. There are things you can interject. Ideas that I’ve had as a defensive guy that you might want to interject to the offensive guys because know I’m the CEO of both. No, not a lot of changes. There will be changes just because there’s a new head coach?

You mentioned your stamp. What is you stamp on a football program?

We’ll be disciplined. We’ll be physical. We’re not going to beat ourselves. The kids that we have here and the kids that we have here in Abilene love football. They have great football IQ’s. That’s one of the good things about coaching here in West Texas is the passion that they have. Our guys will play with passion. They will play disciplined and exciting to watch.”

Mike Fullen is the new head coach and the athletic director for Abilene High, and he’s ready to go.