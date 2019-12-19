Conversation with Noah Garcia, the BCH Sports Player of the Year

Dusty Baker said, “I’m here at Cooper High School with Head Coach Aaron Roan and his star player, Noah Garcia. Noah, congratulations, you’re our Player of the Year after rushing for nearly 2,500 yards, you had 31 touchdowns and you averaged 11 yards per carry. When you hear those numbers, what does that mean to you?”

Noah Garcia said, “It means a lot, we were very successful this year I feel like offensive-wise. My O-line did a great job this year in every game as usual. This year, it has just been great. Playing with this team is great. It means a lot to my family, they’re always pushing me to do the best I can, for me to get out of here and have a better, successful life and just keep going on in my career in football.”

Baker said, “Coach, you obviously were behind all of this and watching Noah play in his junior season. First of all, he’s a junior, you get him for one more year and that has to be pretty nice for you.”

Head Coach Aaron Roan said, “We’re thankful that we get him back, there’s no doubt about it. Noah had a great season, he did a lot of good things. The patience that he has and being able to let things develop is something that is unique to that position. It starts with the guys up front, I feel like they did a good job opening up holes for him and he did a great job finding those things and added a burst this year that we were really pleased to see. We’re really pleased with his development and the work that he puts in, I’m glad that we get him back for another year.”

Baker said, “Noah, as the Player of the Year officially now for BCH Sports, I first of all want to congratulate you. Congratulations Noah, once again coach congratulations to you as well. Noah Garcia is our BCH Sports Player of the Year.”