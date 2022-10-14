The Cooper Cougars picks up their first district win against Amarillo Palo Duro Dons, Friday night.

After being back at Shotwell Stadium in over a month, the Cougars put up 20 points in the first quarter and was up 30-0 by halftime. Head Coach Aaron Roan giving praise to his offensive linemen as they kept things rolling for the into the end zone.

Going into the second half, Cooper’s defense makes a play and in return offense is able to put more points on the board.

The Cougars takes this Homecoming win with a final score of 50-14. They are now 1-1 in district play. Cooper remains undefeated against the Amarillo Palo Duro Dons.

They head back on the road next week to Plainview to face the Bulldogs.