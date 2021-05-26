Cooper and Abilene High softball players sign letters of intent

At some point and time every young athlete dreams about playing at the professional level, and those who are fortunate enough to play the sport they love in college are taking a major step towards making those dreams a reality.

This afternoon at the Cooper High School gym Angelic Gonzalez signed her letter of intent to play softball at Midland College.

Gonzalez says she would not be in the position she is in today without the love and support of her family, friends, and coaches.

“Ever since I was a little girl I knew I was going to somewhere. Either D1, D2, JUCO, it doesn’t matter, as long as I can take that to pursue my college career with softball. Visiting the campus made me feel like the college fit me really well. They gave me an opportunity and I’m really thankful for that,” said Gonzalez.

This season Gonzalez helped the Cooper Lady Cougars reach the 4th round of the playoffs for first time in 25-years.

About an hour later in the Abilene High School gym, Leila Musquiz signed her letter of intent to play softball at Cisco College.

Musquiz says it is not going to be easy leaving her teammates at Abilene High, but she is excited for the new journey.

“I have a few friends from this school and Wylie that are going and I’m looking forward to playing there, and hopefully go out further after my JUCO years and keep playing. I’m just excited. I can’t wait. I’m ready to workout this summer and I’m ready to come back and play. I’m really excited,” said Musquiz.

A late season surge helped the Abilene High Lady Eagles make it all the way to the Regional Quarterfinals.