The Cooper Cougars and Munday Moguls are the BCH Sports Boys Teams of the Year for the 2022-23, and the Jim Ned Lady Indians are the BCH Sports Girls Team of the Year.

Cooper head coach Bryan Conover and his team weren’t expected to make it out of district play this season, but they did. The Cougars surprised folks and finished second in 2023 in District 4-5A with an 8-4 record in district, and they were 18-13 overall. The playoff appearance was the fifth straight for the Cougars.

The Munday Moguls share the honor with the Cougars. The Moguls had their best season in a decade in 2023. Head coach Adrian Daniel’s team won the district title with an 11-1 record, and the Moguls proceeded to advance to the regional semifinals. Their trip to the regional tournament as the first for the program since 2013 when guys like Dee Paul and L.J. Collier were around. Munday finished the season with a 29-5 record.

The Jim Ned Lady Indians advanced the farthest of any Big Country team this season, and they are the BCH Sports Girls Team of the Year. The Lady Indians were dominant in the regular season and rolled to a 31-1 record. They won the district title with a perfect 14-0 record. Defense was the calling card for the Lady Indians. They held district opponents to just 22 points a game.