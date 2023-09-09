ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – Abilene High falls to 2-1 on the season after loosing to Midland Legacy 48-17.

The Eagles hung with the high power Legacy offense as they trailed 21-17 early in the third quarter after a Brayden Henry reception.

The Rebels scored the next 31 points to get a 48-17 win over Abilene High.

Abilene High plays Frenship up in the Lubbock area next Friday.

The Cooper Cougars picked up their first win on the season after being San Angelo Central, 53-45.

Running back Daniel Bray ran for 369 yards with 21 carries and a total of 7 touchdowns on the night.

The Cougars are now 1-2 on the season and face Lubbock Coronado at home next Friday.

Wylie beat Lubbock Cooper by one, 35-34 to secure their first season win.

The Bulldogs scored their first three touchdowns on defensive plays. This included two pick 6’s and fumble recovery.

With this win, Wylie now advances to 1-2 on the season.

They stay on the road and travel to Stephenville next week Friday.