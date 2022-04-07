Cooper is sending one player to the Region I-5A tournament in Lubbock next week.

Helena Bridge is the runner-up from District 4-5A.

Wylie, on the other hand, sends eight to the Region I-5A tournament.

Kate Delgado won the District 4-5A singles championship and heads to region.

Trevor Short competes for the regional crown in boys singles.

A pair of girls doubles teams are headed to Lubbock. The teams of Carly Bontke/Stealey Crousen and Makeda Marquardt/Suhejla Qinami finished one and two at district.

Finally in mixed doubles, Logan Bible and Kindall Alford play for the gold medel next week.

The Region I-5A tennis tournament starts on Monday.