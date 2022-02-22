Cooper loses to Randall 3-pointer w/7.5 seconds to go

The Cooper Cougars season came to an end on Sunday night after falling to Canyon Randall, 46-45.

The Cougars jumped out to a 19-12 lead in the second quarter of this game in Post, but Randall came storming back.

The Raider went on a 12-0 run to retake the lead and were out in front 29-24 at the half.

Cooper fought back to retake the lead in the 4th quarter, but a three pointer by KJ Thomas with 7.5 seconds to take the lead for good.

The Cougars season comes to a close with a 20-11 record.

Wylie falls to Amarillo Tascosa, 56-47

The Wylie Bulldogs traveled to Childress. They played the Amarillo Tascosa Rebels.

The Rebels were able to hold off the Bulldogs to post a 56-47 victory.

Wylie’s season ends with an 18-16 record in the 2021-22 season.

The Cisco Loboes and Windthorst Trojans went head to head in Breckenridge.

The Loboes won 58-33.

The Hermleigh Cardinals and the Cross Plains Buffaloes were at Abilene Wylie.

The Cardinals win in an impressive fashion 65-39.

Ira and Baird were at Merkel.

The Bears get the win 48-31.

Other Scores:

Brownwood 108

Vernon 84

Canyon 62

Snyder 37

Holliday 60

Early 39

Albany 52

Petrolia 45

Merkel 45

Reagan County 44