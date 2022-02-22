Cooper loses to Randall 3-pointer w/7.5 seconds to go
The Cooper Cougars season came to an end on Sunday night after falling to Canyon Randall, 46-45.
The Cougars jumped out to a 19-12 lead in the second quarter of this game in Post, but Randall came storming back.
The Raider went on a 12-0 run to retake the lead and were out in front 29-24 at the half.
Cooper fought back to retake the lead in the 4th quarter, but a three pointer by KJ Thomas with 7.5 seconds to take the lead for good.
The Cougars season comes to a close with a 20-11 record.
Wylie falls to Amarillo Tascosa, 56-47
The Wylie Bulldogs traveled to Childress. They played the Amarillo Tascosa Rebels.
The Rebels were able to hold off the Bulldogs to post a 56-47 victory.
Wylie’s season ends with an 18-16 record in the 2021-22 season.
The Cisco Loboes and Windthorst Trojans went head to head in Breckenridge.
The Loboes won 58-33.
The Hermleigh Cardinals and the Cross Plains Buffaloes were at Abilene Wylie.
The Cardinals win in an impressive fashion 65-39.
Ira and Baird were at Merkel.
The Bears get the win 48-31.
Other Scores:
Brownwood 108
Vernon 84
Canyon 62
Snyder 37
Holliday 60
Early 39
Albany 52
Petrolia 45
Merkel 45
Reagan County 44