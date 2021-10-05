Cooper backfield trio is making life hard on District 3-5A Div. I

The Cooper backfield trio of quarterback Chris Warren and running backs Jeremiah Riley and Makai Flye, teamed up with a strong offensive line, is proving to be tough to stop this season.

All three bring a different style to the rushing attack for the Cougars, but each player gets the job done.

As a trio they average over 5 yards every time they touch the ball with eleven rushing touchdowns.

Roan said, “That’s a little bit of a dynamic that we haven’t had in a few year. I think that’s one thing that helps up tremendously offensively is the way Jeremiah, Makei, and Chris are able to do things in the running game. It starts with the offensive line, and the way they’ve been playing, but it’s got to keep a defense balanced, so they can’t hone in one of them when we’ve got three guys that are capable of running the football. They have to stay honest, and it allows us to stay balanced. If they want to pack the box, or whatever, it opens up the passing game for us, as well. We’re taking what a defense is going to give, but having three guys that can share the load has been very advantageous for us.”

Cooper, who is 1-1, continues District 3-5A Division I play on Thursday night.

The Cougars host Fort Worth Arlington Heights at Shotwell Stadium at 7 p.m.