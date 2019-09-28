Cooper begins district with a wild win over Monterey

The Cooper Cougars welcomed Lubbock Monterey to begin their journey in district 2-5A division one.

Cooper trailed for the first time this season when the Plainsmen scored on a one yard touchdown in the first quarter.

The Cougars would come alive, however, as they put 42 points on the board in the 2nd quarter alone making the score 49-14 at halftime.

Monterey found some life in the fourth quarter and made an attempt at a comeback with 28 points, but CHS did enough damage to start district with a 70-49 win.

CHS hits the road for their second district game against Coronado next week.

