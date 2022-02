The Cooper Cougars kept their district championship hopes alive with a 53-48 victory over Wylie in the Southtown Showdown at Wylie’s Bulldog Gym. The Cougars and the Bulldogs are both 5-3 in district play.

The Wylie Lady Bulldogs clinched the third seed in the Class 5A playoffs by beating the Lady Cougars 49-27. Wylie finishes the regular season with a 5-5 record. The Lady Cougars were 0-10.

District 2-6A

S.A. Central 65

Abilene High 48(F)

S.A. Central Girls 70

AHS Lady Eagles 18(F)