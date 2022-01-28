The Cooper Cougars hosted the Monterey Plainsmen tonight.

The Wylie Bulldogs hosting as well going head to head with the Coronado Mustangs.

Currently in the district Wylie, Cooper and Monterey are tied for first with a 3-1 record in district play.

The Cooper girls couldn’t get off to a great start as they fell 77-37.

The Cooper boys however held a close game against the Plainsmen, but fell short 65-58.

Cooper hosts Lubbock High on Tuesday.

Coronado’s defensive stops put them ahead late against the Lady Bulldogs in the first half scoring on three straight possessions off turnovers.

The Wylie Lady Bulldogs closed out the game with the difference maker, Kaylan Adams, who was strong on both ends of the court tonight. Mykala Reed scored a late three in the fourth to put Wylie on top for a final score of 51-48.

While the boys came out on a hot start against the Mustangs. They kept the game fairly close the entire four quarters, winning 50-43.

Wylie hosts Lubbock Cooper on Tuesday.

The Abilene High Eagles went on the road this evening to take on the Frenship Tigers who are undefeated in district play.

The girls and boys both couldn’t get much going in the game as the Lady Eagles fell 90-32 and the Eagles fell as well 80-30.

Abilene High hosts Odessa on Tuesday.