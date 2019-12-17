Cooper, Brownwood and Hamlin claim Teams of the Year honors

The Cooper Cougars and the Brownwood Lions are the BCH Sports Class 6A, 5A, 4A Teams of the Year.

The 2019 Cooper Cougars won eleven games for the first time since 2010 and advances to the regional semifinals.

Running back Noah Garcia set a school record with 2, 451 yards on the ground, and Dylon Davis picked off a school record 16 passes.

The Brownwood Lions earn the other Team of the Year award for Class 6A, 5A, and 4A.

The Lions finishes second in one of the best districts in the state.

Brownwood lone loss in the regular season came to defending state champion La Vega.

They won eleven games for the first time since 2015.

It was a nice bounce back from last year when the Lions were 4-6.

The Hamlin Pied Pipers are the 2019 BCH Sports Class 3A, 2A, and A Team of the Year.

To get the honor you had to go to the state championship game.

That means Hamlin is the lone recipient in 2019.

The Pied Pipers are state bound for the first time in school history.

The record-setting Pipers were eyeing the 2019 season for a while, and they made the most of their chance.

Russell Lucas’s team was great in all aspects of the game.

The Pipers meet Mart for the state championship Thursday morning in Arlington.